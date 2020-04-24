North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. 5,010,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,495. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

