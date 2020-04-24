North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 225,944 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,944 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.41% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. 322,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,252. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0152 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

