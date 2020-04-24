North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,584 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 30,445,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

