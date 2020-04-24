North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 46,034 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,034 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 488,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,375. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

