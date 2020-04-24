North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,929 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 8,452,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.