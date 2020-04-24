North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,693 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 204,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,697,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 954,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.