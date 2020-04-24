North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 7,900 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.13. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.