Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 997,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,179. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

