NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.21 Million

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post sales of $602.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.00 million and the highest is $610.83 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

