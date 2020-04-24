Numeraire (NMR) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $21.04 or 0.00278380 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and approximately $958,729.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,420,866 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

