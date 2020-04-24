NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $726,705.34 and approximately $765.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005512 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

