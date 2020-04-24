NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

