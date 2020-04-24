NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 61.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

