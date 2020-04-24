Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 19,398,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

