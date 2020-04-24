Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,473 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,867,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,452,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.