ODEM Price Reaches $0.0319 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. ODEM has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $212,761.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

