Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.