OKB Market Capitalization Tops $296.97 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00065482 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $296.97 million and approximately $144.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.04480332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.