Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.