Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI):

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. "

4/8/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after buying an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

