O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

4/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

4/21/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

4/13/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/30/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $418.00 to $354.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $465.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

3/17/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ORLY opened at $374.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,080,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

