Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000163 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

