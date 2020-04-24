Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 424,750 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems comprises 2.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 11.97% of Orion Energy Systems worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 147,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.