Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.40 ($42.32).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.13) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of OSR stock opened at €38.25 ($44.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.71 and a 200 day moving average of €41.42. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.