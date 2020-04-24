Outfront Media Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,313% compared to the average daily volume of 430 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 104.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 160,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

