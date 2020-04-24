Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 124,783 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 446.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.35.

FOXA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 4,955,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

