Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,634 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,819.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 87,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

