Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3,881.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,990,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $264.81. 2,336,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,986. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

