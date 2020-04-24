Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after acquiring an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after acquiring an additional 161,177 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

DELL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. 1,770,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

