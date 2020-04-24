Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $310.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

