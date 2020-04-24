Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,179 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. 2,000,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,238. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

