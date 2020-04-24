Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,574. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

