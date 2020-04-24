Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $67.16 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $72.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -268.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

