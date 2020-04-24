Papa John’s Int’l Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,594 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 1,208 call options.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.38, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

