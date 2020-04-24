Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $67,947.76

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $67,947.76 and approximately $8,919.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,407,436 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

