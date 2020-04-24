PAX Gold (PAXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $483,622.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,739.92 or 0.23019296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.69 million and $483,622.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.04480332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,108 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

