Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,677,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,788. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

