Peculium Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $55,699.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peculium token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

