Peerplays Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $994,310.71 and approximately $126,715.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

