Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $148,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,382 shares in the company, valued at $920,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after buying an additional 3,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,822,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,664,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 337,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $76.20 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

