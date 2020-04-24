Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 5,029,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

