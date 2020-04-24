Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,746 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 7,712,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

