PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

