PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report $14.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.96 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $21.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year sales of $46.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.89 billion to $55.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.63 billion to $61.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

