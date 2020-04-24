Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

