Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,742 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,756,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

