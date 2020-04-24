Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.94. 1,644,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,756,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

