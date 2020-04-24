Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

PSX stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,037. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

