Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 1,575,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

