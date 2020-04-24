Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

